Blac Chyna under criminal investigation after losing $108m lawsuit against Kardashians 

Blac Chyna has been accused of physically assaulting a woman just days after the Instagram model lost her $108million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashians.
As per TMZ reports, a woman, Sequoya King, stepped forward with her claims that Chyna “damaged her phone and kicked her in the stomach” in Los Angeles on early Friday morning.
As per reports, Chyna is currently being named as a suspect while law enforcement investigates the battery allegations.
The alleged victim told TMZ that she got in a verbal dispute with Chyna because she thought that fellow bar patrons were recording her without her permission.
King further alleged that Chyna snatched her phone out of her hand and damaged it by smashing it to the ground.
The woman also said that Rob & Chyna alum “kicked her in the stomach, causing her to fall. down”
