Bella Hadid shares Met Gala photo with Billie Eilish

Bella Hadid on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a snap with Billie Eilish and Gigi Hadid.



Some 400 famous names from the worlds of music, film, fashion and sports strutted their stuff at the Met Gala 2022.

Co-host Blake Lively wowed in a beaded Versace gown with an oversized satin bow that unfurled to reveal a light-blue train while singer Billie Eilish wore an ornate Gucci bodice with green lace sleeves.

Actress Lively, whose husband actor Ryan Reynolds wore a brown velvet tuxedo, described her dress as an "homage" to New York City architecture, including the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and Grand Central station.

Singer Alicia Keys also paid tribute to Big Apple buildings, with a black Ralph Lauren cape that portrayed the city's skyline in silver beading.