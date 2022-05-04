Meghan Makr 'too thin skinned to take the hard criticism'

 
Tuesday May 03, 2022
By Web Desk
May 04, 2022
Support for Meghan Markle as US president is growing because Joe Biden has lost ground with voters , said results of a poll conducted in the United States.

But a senior royal expert is not ready to believe "a word of it". She thinks it is a verbal plaster to cover Meghan's disappointment at being cold shouldered by Netflix."

Angela Levin, a royal biographer who is known as a critic of Meghan and Harry, said, "Don't believe a word of it. It sounds like a verbal plaster to cover Meghan's disappointment at being cold shouldered by Netflix. In any case she is too thin skinned to take the hard criticism and investigations that a senior politician has to bear."