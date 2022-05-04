Meghan Markle ‘hated’ Australian tour with Prince Harry despite warm welcome

File Footage





Meghan Markle reportedly ‘hated’ her 2018 royal trip to Australia with Prince Harry, despite getting a royal welcome in the Land Down Under, reported GB News.

The bombshell allegations came in royal author Tina Brown’s latest book, The Palace Papers, in which she claimed that a Palace insider spilled Meghan’s true feelings about the trip to Australia, during which she was also in the early stages of her first pregnancy.

While Harry and Meghan received a warm welcome as they visited Sydney, Melbourne, Fraser Island and Dubbo, the duchess reportedly remained confused about the trip.

In her book, Brown quoted a source as saying: “So, Meghan must have been thrilled with it all … right? No. She apparently hated every second of it. She didn't understand why things were set up in that way.”

“Instead of being excited when thousands of people showed up at the Opera House, it was very much like, 'What's the purpose? I don't understand this,” she wrote.

The claims seem to be supported by a The Times report that came out last year and claimed that Meghan found the Australia trip ‘silly’.