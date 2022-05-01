Chaney Jones unveils her goal as romance with Kanye West going strong

US rapper Kanye West’s new girlfriend Chaney Jones has shared her goal as her romance with beau is going strong with each passing day.



Taking to Instagram, Chaney shared a story to unveil her goal.

She wrote, “The goal is to get finer, happier, healthier and wealthier.”

Chaney Jones remark comes after reports that the Stronger singer is moving on and focusing on healing following his former wife Kim Kardashian drama.

Kanye was married to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star from 2014 until 2022 and their messy divorce had seen him engage in social media row regarding their children North West, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

Kanye is currently dating Chaney Jones.