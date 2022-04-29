Queen 'must apologise' demands Caribbean as Prince Edward, Sophie stuck in protests

File Footage

Caribbean nations are demanding Britain’s Queen Elizabeth to apologise for the crown’s history of slavery in the region, with the monarch’s son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie meeting with protests on their ongoing tour, reported Express UK.

Edward and Sophie visited Saint Vincent during their royal tour, where they were met with a mixed reaction from locals, with particular opposition at a nearby cocoa plantation.

According to reports, around 10 protestors met with the royal couple, and demanded not just apologies but also reparations for the British Crown’s role in the slave trade.

The Mail reported that a protestor even held a sign in front of Edward and Sophie that said: “We want reparations now. The Queen of England needs to apologise for slavery.”

Other signs at the protest ranged from ‘Queen Say Sorry’ and ‘They Stole Us. They Sold Us. They Owe. Us”.

The protests come just over a month after Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal tour to the Caribbean was also besmirched with protests calling for reparations for slavery.



