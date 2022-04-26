'Countryfile' star Helen Skelton ends her romantic journey with husband Richie Myler

It’s over! Helen Skelton and Richie Myler are no longer partners as the Countryfile presenter has officially called it quits after nine years of marriage.



Helen 38, announced the news that her marriage is over on Instagram tonight, just four months after she and the rugby player, 31, welcomed a third child.

In an emotional social media post, Helen said: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children."

She ended the post with two broken heart emojis.

Helen and Richie wed in 2013 and have three young children, Ernie, six, Louis, five and Elsie Kate, four months.

Richie plays as a scrum-half and fullback for Leeds Rhinos, as well as for England on an international level.

Earlier today, Helen shared another post about the stresses of motherhood that showed she was feeling emotional.

The post read: "A mama is always full of emotions. full of love. full of anxiety and worries. full of exhaustion and lack of energy. full of mum guilt and doubt. full of pride in her kids. full of pure joy.

"She feels it all, that's the beauty of her, she carries it all, too. And yet she gets up every day and does it all over again."