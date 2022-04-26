Billie Eilish falls on to her face during Coachella concert: Watch

Billie Eilish is keeping it calm after major stage faux pas.

The 20-year-old singer fell face-first Saturday night during the second week of another Coachella performance.

In the video shared on Twitter, Eilish is spotted laughing with her admirers about the clumsy incident.

"I just ate s---! Ouch! You guys, I just ate ass up here," Eilish says in the video. "I'm good," Eilish then assures fans. "It was dark! Ouch! I tripped on the f---ing fire thing!"

In a video by TMZ, Eilish confronts the fall further.

"It was pitch black. You see that square? This f---ing thing? I went de-de-de-de-de and fell onto my face!" she says in the video shared by the news outlet.

Eilish is also joined by Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Lil Baby and more for this year's Coachella.