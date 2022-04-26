Katy Perry jokes taking 'therapy' after awkward ex-boyfriend moment on 'American Idol'

Katy Perry felt awkward when she was linked with her ex-boyfriend John Mayer's song during 'Judges Contests' on American Idol’s April 25 episode
During the latest episode, the show’s judges Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan chose songs for the Top 11 contestants on the big stage and after the performances, the singer had to guess which of the three judges suggested the song.
Country singer Noah Thompson set the stage on fire with his cover of Mayer’s Heartbreak Warfare, which was selected by Bryan.
However, Thompson thought it was the crooner’s ex-girlfriend who suggested it.
"Noah, I feel like you should maybe Wikipedia me," reacted Perry, who dated Mayer in the early 2010s. "I picked John Denver."
"Who’s going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?" she joked before hiding under the desk hinting at the reminder of her past.
