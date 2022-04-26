 
Kris Jenner’s huge diamond ring sparks rumours of secret engagement to Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been dating for eight years

By Web Desk
April 26, 2022
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been hit with engagement speculations after fans noticed a huge diamond on the 66-year-old momager’s left hand in the latest video.

Kris recently shared a clip of Hulu’s The Kardashians’ recent episode on her Instagram in which she can be seen catching up with Khloe Kardashian in a dressing room ahead of their appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.


Fans were quick to overlook other details but focus on a sparkling piece of jewellery on Kris' finger.

“Um, are Kris and Corey engaged? That's a huge ring…" one post on Reddit read.

One user responded, "If I had to guess, Kris probably bought it herself” while another agreed, “I think Corey knows that marriage is never happening with Kris. She'd be a fool lol."

The pair, who has been going out for almost eight years, was recently hit infidelity speculations when Corey was accused of cheating on Kris with another woman at a club.