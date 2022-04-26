Kris Jenner’s huge diamond ring sparks rumours of secret engagement to Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been hit with engagement speculations after fans noticed a huge diamond on the 66-year-old momager’s left hand in the latest video.

Kris recently shared a clip of Hulu’s The Kardashians’ recent episode on her Instagram in which she can be seen catching up with Khloe Kardashian in a dressing room ahead of their appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.





Fans were quick to overlook other details but focus on a sparkling piece of jewellery on Kris' finger.

“Um, are Kris and Corey engaged? That's a huge ring…" one post on Reddit read.

One user responded, "If I had to guess, Kris probably bought it herself” while another agreed, “I think Corey knows that marriage is never happening with Kris. She'd be a fool lol."

The pair, who has been going out for almost eight years, was recently hit infidelity speculations when Corey was accused of cheating on Kris with another woman at a club.