Celebrities supporting Johnny Depp amid his legal battle against Amber Heard

More stars are coming out in support of Johnny Depp amid his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Winona Ryder, Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean star also defended him saying, he is a good person and do not believe he is an abuser.



Paradis said, "We were Johnny Depp's friends for fourteen years and raised two beautiful children together. He is a generous, attentive, kind and non-violent man. I know the allegations Amber Heard made publicly. This is nothing like the Johnny I know. He was never violent or abusive to me."

While Cruz said, "I was always impressed by his kindness, his brilliant mind, his talent and his sense of humour. I've seen Johnny in different situations and he's always kind to everyone.”

She also noted that he is one of the most generous people she know. “I recorded 'Pirates of the Caribbean' during my pregnancy, my husband and I will never forget their sweetness, protection and kindness in that time," she added.

Sharon Osbourne also supported the Black Mass actor saying, "It takes two for tango. I think they had a vulnerable relationship. Both are bad for each other. She gave what she received. I have no idea who did what, but I know the two of them drank and it was a toxic relationship."

Renowned author J.K. Rowling shared, "Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable keeping our actors, but also happy to have Johnny playing one of our characters."

Depp’s co-star Javier Bardem said, "I support Johnny because I always saw him as a kind and caring man. An extraordinary artist who listens to everyone who needs his help. Not only do I love Johnny, but I also respect him deeply and thank him for being that free guy in his art, and the mature, kind man in his daily life. I love Johnny because he's a good human being, caught up in the lies and manipulations of toxic people."

Depp, 58, has sued Heard, 36, for $50 million after she accused him of abuse before and during their roughly two-year marriage.