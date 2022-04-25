Chris Rock enjoys springtime as Will Smith flies off to India to meet 'spiritual' leader

FileFootage

Chris Rock caught paparazzi's attention as he hit New York's street for a casual stroll after Will Smith jetted off to India to reportedly seek guidance from a spiritual leader.



As per pictures shared by Daily Mail, the famed comedian, who was smacked by the Kind Richard actor at the Oscars, appeared to be enjoying fresh springtime in Manhattan’s SoHo area on Sunday.

Dressed up in a black outfit, paired with green and orange Nike running shoes, Rock hit the streets amidst the massive buzz created by Smith’s unexpected trip.

To go by the reports the Academy Award winner is hoping to meet spiritual leader Sadhguru.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

TMZ reported that Smith posed for several photos with his fans after arriving in the country on Saturday.

The news outlet shared that Smith, who has been enjoying his stay in the country, will be reuniting with Sadhguru after the 2020 meetup in Los Angeles.

Smith’s daughter Willow once shared that the spiritual leader helped her with an 'existential crisis' after she expressed 'gratitude' for his presence.