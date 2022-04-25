Selena Gomez, Jennifer Stone’s ‘reunion’ video sets internet on fire

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone are taking a trip down memory lane as they posted a lip-sync video of a popular song from Wizards of Waverly Place, the Disney Channel series on which they costarred from 2007 to 2013.



In the clip, Gomez and Stone, both 29, treat their fans to a lip-synched duet of the Crazy Hat Song from episode 4 of season 1 of the sitcom— and even do the corresponding dance.

After nailing their performance, Gomez and Stone break out in laughter and stick their tongues out for the camera before ending the recording in a TikTok video.

"We had to…" the duo wrote in white text on the video, which they shared on their respective TikTok pages.

"Reunited and it feels so good. ????" Stone wrote with her post.

The Who Says singer wore comfortable gray sweats, while the Nasty Habits actress chose a pair of jeans and a Led Zeppelin concert shirt for the performance.

She and Gomez played best friends — Harper Finkle, a mortal, and Alex Russo, a wizard in training — on the Disney sitcom, which tells the story of a wizarding family with three kids training to compete for sole possession of the family's magical powers.



