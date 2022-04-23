Tiffany Haddish reveals her 'dating requirements' post breakup from Common

File Footage

Tiffany Haddish said she is back on the dating apps post split from ex-boyfriend rapper and actor Common last year.

In an appearance on the Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Like a Boss actor disclosed the qualities she would want in her partner.

The 42-year-old said, "I'm back out in the streets. It's interesting, it's an adventure. I'm all about adventure.”

“I'm back on the dating apps. I put all my requirements in my profile," she added.

The comedian then revealed the ‘requirements,’ stating, "Good credit score cause I need to know you're responsible. You need to have good hygiene, that's really important to me. I can't stand bad breath and funky armpits."

"I've been attracted to a lot of hip-hop kind of guys. I don't mind them wearing jewellery. But if you own a bunch of diamonds but you don't own no land, that's a problem for me,” she continued.

“Land, then diamonds. Cause where does the diamonds come from? The land. So own the land, then get the diamonds. I got diamonds cause I got land."

Haddish dated Common for more than a year after they broke up in November 2021.



