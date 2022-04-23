Ellen Pompeo admits Grey's Anatomy bosses had ‘insane working hours' on set

Ellen Pompeo backs her former Grey Anatomy's costar Katheirne Heigl’s claim about ‘long working conditions on set’

Ellen Pompeo has recently spoken out in support of her former Grey's Anatomy costar Katherine Heigl.



During a latest episode of her podcast Tell Me, Pompeo, who was joined by Grey’s costar Kate Walsh, reflected on Heigl’s comments that she made over a decade ago.

Pompeo recalled when Heigl called out“typical working day of 17 hours on Grey Anatomy’s set” as being “cruel and mean” during a 2009 episode of The Late Show with David Letterman.

“I remember Heigl said something on a talk show about the insane hours we were working, and she was 100% right,” the 52-year-old remarked.

“Had she said that today, she’d be a complete hero,” Pompeo said and added, “But she’s ahead of her time, made a statement about our crazy hours and, of course, let’s slam a woman and call her ungrateful.”

The Daredevil star went on to praise Heigl for "gutsy" enough to speak out at that time when it was not the norm. She also added that her costar was telling the truth about the working conditions.

Heigl, who portrayed Dr. Izzie Stevens on the hit medical drama from 2005 until 2010, faced an immense backlash after publicly calling the show’s long hours on set “cruel” at that time.

Last year in September, the 27 Dresses star shared a lengthy post on Instagram where she spoke out about facing harsh scrutiny following her comment on “working conditions on Grey’s set”.

She also advocated fair working conditions in all aspects of TV and movie production.

Take a look here:







