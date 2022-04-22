Prince Harry team 'sorting out' security issues to help Duke meet Queen in summer: Report

Prince Harry team 'sorting out' security issues to help Duke meet Queen in summer

Prince Harry urge to meet Queen again at the Platinum Jubilee is revived after the Windsor Castle visit last week.

The Duke of Sussex, who previously skipped Prince Philip memorial for the sake of security provision, might manage to be there for Queen this summer.

Prince Harry is adamant about fulfilling his grandmother’s wish to join his family this summer, according to sources close to the Sussexes.

One source told the Mirror: “Harry is certainly in favour of going, so naturally plans are being put in place for him to make the trip should he want to confirm.

“There is the issue of security and the ongoing court case which needs to be sorted out.

“Previously it was a red line for Harry but there might be a resolution in the offering.

“Everything will hinge on that, but Harry loves seeing his grandmother and wants to spend time with her and his family.”

When on Monday Hoda Kotb asked Harry about his UK return, the Duke said: “I don’t know yet, there’s lots of things – security issues and everything else.

“So this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.”