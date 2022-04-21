Deborra-Lee Furness details her experience of meeting Hugh Jackman: ‘I saw a psychic’

Deborra-Lee Furness shared that she met her husband of 26 years Hugh Jackman because of a psychic in a recent interview.

Speaking on Gus Worland's Not an Overnight Success podcast, the actor said that a psychic told her to go back to Australia when she was living in Hollywood.

Furness said, “I would travel between Australia and Hollywood a lot. I'd had enough of Hollywood and I saw a psychic and she said ‘you have to go back to Australia.’”

“So I came back and literally everything the psychic said came true,” she added. “I got this show Corelli and [Hugh] was my co-star.”

She further stated, “I didn't know him but we had an incredible connection... And the rest is history.”

Jackman and Furness tied the knot in April 1996 after meeting a year before on the latter’s Australian TV series Correlli. The couple recently celebrated their 26th marriage anniversary.

Earlier, talking about his marriage to People Magazine in 2020, Jackman had said that he and his wife always “make time for each other.”

"We're always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we've been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time," The Wolverine actor had said.

He further added, "I'm always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets."