Palace shares Queen's baby photo to celebrate 96th birthday

Buckingham Palace has shared an adorable photo of the Queen to mark her birthday!

The Royal Family official Instagram account posted a photo of the monarch from back when she was a two-year-old and narrated the story of how little Lilibet 'unexpectedly' became Queen.

"Happy Birthday Your Majesty!

"Today as The Queen turns 96, we’re sharing this photograph taken when she was 2-years-old.

"Then Princess Elizabeth, she was the eldest daughter of The Duke and Duchess of York and was never expected to become Queen. Her life changed in 1936 when her uncle, King Edward VIII abdicated, her father became King George VI and the young Princess became the heir presumptive.

"Following the sad death of her father in 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II aged just 25, and this year is celebrating 70 years on the throne - a first in British history," the note concluded.

