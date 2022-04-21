Alec Baldwin addresses Mexican police investigation update on Halyna Hutchins ‘Rust’ death

Actor Alec Baldwin has taken to social media to share his reaction to the recent update on Halyna Hutchins by the Mexican police.

The update has been shared in a tweet and features a statement by Baldwin’s attorney.

It reads, “we are grateful to the New Mexico Occupational Health and Safety Bureau for investigating this matter. We appreciate that the report exonerates Mr. Baldwin by making clear that he believed the gun held only dummy rounds.”

“Additionally, the report recognizes that Mr Baldwin’s authority on the production was limited to approving script change and creative casting.”

“Mr. Baldwin has no authority over the matters that were the subject of the Bureau’s findings of violations, and we are pleased that the New Mexico officials have clarified these critical issues.”

The statement concluded by adding, “We are confident that the individuals identified in the report will be held accountable for this tragedy.”

Check it out below:

At the same time, however, the authorities have also confirmed, “Members of Rust management knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set and acted with plain indifference to employee safety by failing to review work practices, adhere to film industry standards for firearm safety, and take corrective action.”

However, there is no individual responsibility being tried on any member of the team.

Reportedly, “OHSB has jurisdiction to hold employers accountable for violations of workplace safety requirements.”

“In this case, the employer is Rust Movie Productions, LLC. OHSB does not issue citations to any individuals associated with the employer.”