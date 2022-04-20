Johnny Depp became 'Quasimodo' from 'Cinderella' after Amber Heard abuse blame

Johnny Depp wants the truth out in the open against ex-wife Amber Heard.



Speaking in his testimony in the Virginia court, the 58-year-old declared that he has never in his life struck a woman, let alone Ms Heard. The star's estranged wife claims to be the victim of sexual violence at the hands of Depp.

"Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life," he said under oath.

Depp added of Heard's abuse allegations, "Since I knew there was no truth to it whatsoever, I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but stand up for my children, who at the time were 14 and 16."

Depp shares Lily-Rose, now 22, and son Jack, now 20, with ex-wife Lori Anne Allison.

"My goal is the truth," he said. He added that "it killed me" to have people in his life "think that I was a fraud and had lied to them."

"It's been six years of trying times," he continued. "It's pretty strange when one day you're Cinderella, so to speak, then 0.6 seconds you're Quasimodo. I didn't deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who have believed in me for all these years. I didn't want any of those people to believe that I had done them wrong or lied to them or that I was a fraud. I pride myself on honesty."

"Truth is the only thing I'm interested in," he added.