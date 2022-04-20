Elisabeth Moss on ‘why she passed on the character' in 'The Power of the Dog’: Read on

Read on: Elisabeth Moss on ‘why she passes on the character in The Power of the Dog’

Elisabeth Moss has opened up about missing out on a role in the feature of The Power of The Dog, which recently went on to Kirsten Dunst.



The western drama, helmed by Jane Campion, took many awards at all major award shows this year.

Addressing it all in a recent interview with Empire, via ET Canada, Moss explained that letting go of the character Rose Gordon was “hard for her”.

The Handmaid’s Tale actress said that she was keen to do this much-lauded feature.

“I really wanted to do it,” she added.

For this reason, the 39-year-old had several discussions with the director but unfortunately, she had to pass on the role due to “unforeseen circumstances”.





The actress though remains regretful of the missed opportunity and pointed out that she was 'totally understanding' of the situation.

“Campion and I have been very kind to each other in that process, knowing that sometimes these things just don’t work out and it’s not really anyone’s fault,” she acknowledged.

Before concluding Moss also went on and praise Dunst, saying that she was an ideal choice for the role in the movie.

"I was actually so happy that Kirsten was doing it because I respect her so much as an actress," she mentioned.

At the same time though, the actress stated her desire to collaborate with Campion on the future project.