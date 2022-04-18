Prince Harry's one amazing gesture winning hearts: Video

Prince Harry, who's in the Netherlands with his wife Meghan Markle for the Invictus Games, has amazed everyone with his sweet gesture while chatting with two young reporters in the Netherlands.



The Duke of Sussex melted hearts as he took a knee to be the same height as the child reporters during an interview. He also shared his thoughts about Lilibet and Archie's secured future.

During the interview Harry remained on his knees and amicably answered to the question asked by the young reporters. In the end, Meghan's hubby hugged the sweet media persons.

#VTeam reporters Sophia and Jay asked Harry what his wish for Archie and Lilibet is, to which the Duke responded: "To grow up in a better world. . . a safer world, a more equal world. . . I will never, ever rest until I have tried to make the world a better place for them."

In conversation with young reporters, the Queen's grandson also made a vow as he said he will continue his efforts to make the world a better place for Lilibet and Archie.

Harry and Meghan's fans lauded the Duke, with one said: "Amazing and sincere interview with Harry of Sussex @InvictusGamesNL. ‘I wish all children can grow up in a peaceful world."