John Travolta marks Easter holiday with kids Ella, Benjamin, and new pup 

John Travolta is celebrating the Easter holiday with his children, daughter Ella, 22, and son Benjamin, 11.
On Sunday, the Pulp Fiction actor marked the holiday by sharing a short clip of himself with his children.
In the video, shared on Instagram, the actor and his daughter can be seen holding a giant stuffed animal Easter Bunny, while his son holds their family dog Mac N Cheese, whom they just adopted last month.
"Happy Easter everyone! ," Travolta, 68, wrote in the caption.
Earlier this month, the Grease actor celebrated Ella's 22nd birthday with a tea party inspired from Alice in Wonderland.
"Happy birthday my dearest Ella! I love you so much," he wrote on Instagram. "We're here in England having afternoon tea to celebrate and I'm also here to shoot a short film called, The Shepherd based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I've always loved."
Queen Elizabeth’s reaction to Prince Philip’s death was revealed by her personal aide
Prince Charles is expected to bury the hatchet and welcome his son, Prince Harry, back into the royal fold
Prince Harry has some great advice for his son Archie, which he shared with the Invictus Games members
Prince Harry wants to work tirelessly towards making the world a better place for his kids, Archie and Lilibe
Priyanka Chopra drops sun kissed Easter snaps with husband Nick Jonas
Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker have reportedly called it quits