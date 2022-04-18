John Travolta marks Easter holiday with kids Ella, Benjamin, and new pup

John Travolta is celebrating the Easter holiday with his children, daughter Ella, 22, and son Benjamin, 11.

On Sunday, the Pulp Fiction actor marked the holiday by sharing a short clip of himself with his children.

In the video, shared on Instagram, the actor and his daughter can be seen holding a giant stuffed animal Easter Bunny, while his son holds their family dog Mac N Cheese, whom they just adopted last month.

"Happy Easter everyone! ," Travolta, 68, wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, the Grease actor celebrated Ella's 22nd birthday with a tea party inspired from Alice in Wonderland.

"Happy birthday my dearest Ella! I love you so much," he wrote on Instagram. "We're here in England having afternoon tea to celebrate and I'm also here to shoot a short film called, The Shepherd based on a book by Frederick Forsyth that I've always loved."