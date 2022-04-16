Joe Alwyn opens up about his bond with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for years now, amid the actor has recently opened up about his relationship with the pop star.



The Harriet actor said he doesn't want to be 'private' about his relationship with Taylor Swift, reported Daily Mail.

The actor has been dating the pop songstress for some time now, but he insists he doesn't want to be 'guarded' about their romance, but in a world that's so 'increasingly intrusive', he enjoys keeping things between them.

'It's not really because I want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else,' he explained. 'We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive. The more you give and frankly, even if you don't give it, something will be taken.'

It comes after Taylor revealed Joe helped her open up about politics.

She said previously: 'As a country musician, I was always told it's better to stay out of [politics]. The Trump presidency forced me to lean in and educate myself. I found myself talking about government and the presidency and policy with my boyfriend [actor Joe Alwyn], who supported me in speaking out.

'I started talking to my family and friends about politics and learning as much as I could about where I stand. I'm proud to have moved past fear and self-doubt, and to endorse and support leadership that moves us beyond this divisive, heartbreaking moment in time.'