Kylie Jenner joins Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber at Coachella 2022 after baby no 2

Kylie Jenner joined sister Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber to enjoy cosy trip to Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival just two months after giving birth to a son.

Taking to Instagram the 26-year-old model shared a small video of a beauty mogul, dressed up in a black leather jacket and grey shirt, having fun at a star-studded event.

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber at Coachella 2022

Jenner also shared a series of pictures from her eventful trip to Coachella including a cert ride with Peaches singer’s wife, 25.

Travis Scott and the 24-year-old reality TV star are currently in search of the perfect name for their newborn after claiming that the baby boy’s name has been changed from Wolf.

“For your information, our sons' name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him,” she wrote on Instagram.

"Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."