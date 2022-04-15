Kim Kardashian almost walks off set after Ellen DeGeneres' prank: Watch

Fans took over social media to react to Kim Kardashian almost walking off the set after Ellen DeGeneres pulled an ‘insensitive’ prank on the socialite.

During the Skims founder’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 64-year-old TV show host pretend to throw a fake spider on Kim despite being aware of the reality TV star's phobia.

"I don't care. I don't care about getting over my fear,” The Kardashians star told Ellen before the host made Kim scream at the top of her lungs out of fear.

Reacting to the prank, fans took over Twitter to slam Ellen. “Wow. Way to respect her boundaries. Respect to Kim for walking out. That’s so mean,” one user wrote.



“Ellen you don’t know how scary this [is] for someone who has a phobia,” another expressed, as reported by The Mirror.

A third user added, “Not cool to provoke someone when you know they have a real phobia. Ellen once again has no respect for boundaries. No means no. Why make people uncomfortable?"