Alia Bhatt poses with husband Ranbir Kapoor and his family in latest picture: See

Alia Bhatt tied the knot to her boyfriend of 5 years Ranbir Kapoor in an intimate wedding ceremony in presence of close friends and family members on Thursday.

The bride then took to Instagram to share the first wedding photos with the world. After which, the internet is buzzing with images from the ceremony.

Jumping on the bandwagon, Indian model and wife of Ranbir’s cousin Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra dropped a beautiful family picture of the newlyweds with the Kapoors, Jains and Nandas.

Anissa captioned the photo, “Congratulations to this beautiful couple inside out #Fam.”

In the picture, the bride and groom poses with Armaan, Anissa, Aadar Jain, Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Zahan Kapoor, Shweta Nanda, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and other members of the family.



The second picture features Ranbir with Akasha Ambani and his wife Sholka, while the third snap is of Anissa along with her husband, brother-in-law Aadar and their cousins.