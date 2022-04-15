Queen Elizabeth sends message to President of South Africa following floods

British Queen Elizabeth II has sent a message to President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa following the floods in KwaZulu-Natal province.
In her message to the President, the 95-year-old monarch says, “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal province.
"My thoughts are with all those who have lost their lives, their loved ones, homes and businesses.
"The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with South Africa as you recover from these terrible events", the statement further reads.
The death toll from South Africa´s "unprecedented" floods climbed to 341 on Thursday as helicopters fanned out across the southeastern city of Durban in an increasingly desperate search for survivors.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the region a state of disaster to unlock relief funds.
