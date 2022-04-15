 
April 15, 2022
Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt wish for newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Anjana Anjani' co-star Priyanka Chopra wished 'a lifetime of love' to the actor on marrying Alia Bhatt

By Web Desk
April 15, 2022
The star couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt left their millions of fans impressed as they got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on Thursday, April 14.

The pictures of the beautiful couple’s dreamy wedding affair have gone viral on the internet. While social media is flooded with Ranbir and Alia’s wedding photos, several Bollywood stars are sharing sweet wishes for the newlyweds.

Global star Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram Story on Friday morning and congratulated the new couple with a heartfelt wish.

Sharing the pair’s gorgeous wedding photo, Ranbir’s Anjana Anjani co-star wrote, "Awwww..congratulations you two. Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness @aliabhatt n Ranbir."

Moreover, after tying the knot with hubby Ranbir, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress changed her Instagram profile picture to one of her wedding portraits.

