Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix documentary ‘Halftime’ to premiere at New York festival

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez's upcoming Netflix documentary, Halftime, is set to premiere at New York’s Tribeca Festival on June 8.

The documentary’s premiere announcement comes just days after the Marry Me star’s fiancé Ben Affleck proposed to her, giving her a rare green diamond ring.





The film festival will kick off its 12 days of scheduled screenings with the 52-year-old entertainer’s film. As per Rolling Stone reported, the upcoming documentary features both Lopez’s Super Bowl LIV halftime show and the challenges of her career, which turned her into a pop culture icon.

The film, which is set to premiere on the streamer on June 14, will be screened at the Big Apple’s United Palace in Washington Heights.

Moreover, Lopez’s documentary was first announced in February after she signed a multiyear, first-look deal with Netflix involving her Nuyorican Productions last year.