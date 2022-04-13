Prince Harry, Meghan Markle promised police protection by Dutch in Netherlands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ensured armed protection ahead of Invictus Games.



The Hague event is branded high-profile and will get protection by the national police’s DKDB Royal and Diplomatic Security Service, as per media in Holland.

While Dutch authorities will also not have Harry pay for his security in the country, they have ensured complete protection to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple, who have not been invited by the Dutch King for a visit to his Palace, will however meet him at the closing ceremony of the event. King Willem-Alexander aunt, Princess Margriet, is the honourary chairwoman of the games.

Prince Harry infamously decided to not return to UK for his grandfather Prince Philip's tribute over 'security' concerns. The Duke had a long battle with the British Home Office to allow him to pay for his own security when he is in the country.

Harry, 37, has claimed that it is not safe for him or Meghan, 40, to return to Britain with their children, Archie, two, and 10-month-old Lilibet since their US security is not equipped with UK intelligence.

Dai Davies, a former head of royal protection at Scotland Yard, said the idea that Britain was unsafe for Harry to visit was “sheer unadulterated nonsense”.

“Most of them now don’t get full-time protection or even half-time protection, so the truth is the UK is far safer than most other places," he compared Harry's demand with other royals.

“And with great respect, Harry is not an expert in security," he added.