Wendy Williams’ attorney addresses ‘irreparable harm’ since financial seize

Wendy Williams’ lawyer, LaShawn Thomas, sheds light on the ‘damage being done’ on the client while Wells Fargo ‘sits’ on claims of her being of ‘unsound mind’ after a bitter seizing of assets.

Mr Thomas’ revelations come shortly after Wells Fargo restricted access to “several million dollars” of Williams’ money.

He even went on to allege that this move is “causing imminent and irreparable financial harm to myself, my family, and my business.”

Despite the fact that Williams is “able to pay for food and things like that,” she cannot “log into her online accounts and see what's going on with her assets,” including “what items have been deducted from her accounts.”

“She's concerned that this issue has been dragging out for a significant amount of time,” Thomas went on to tell eOnline.

“We certainly did not think that considering the length of the relationship that she's had with Wells Fargo, that they would draw this out to the extent that they have.”

At the same time, although Williams is “in good spirits” she is still “currently locked up in this proceeding.”

Ever since “Wells Fargo ensured that this case stayed out of the media. I think that Wendy wants her fans to that keep up the pressure to keep asking the hard questions.”