Rihanna's baby shower: No gender reveal allowed

Rihanna, who is expecting baby with A$AP Rocky, has reportedly set strict rules for the guests to follow at her baby shower ahead of the birth of her first child.

The singing sensation, 34, recently spoke about her love of getting all dressed up in an interview with Vogue, where she also revealed details of her upcoming baby shower - and how it also won't be traditional.



A$AP Rocky's sweetheart has strict rules about what she does and doesn't want for her baby shower - and she definitely won't be doing a gender reveal.



She said: "No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing."

"Personally I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it's got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me."

The pregnant singer also discussed her dislike of gender reveal parties and claims she asked her doctor if something was wrong with her for not wanting to have one.



Rihanna stated: "When we’re ready to tell the world, we’ll just tell them."

Rihanna has set new trend as she wears glamorous outfits to showcase her baby bump. She's dismissing the idea of setting foot in any maternity aisle.