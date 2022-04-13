Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's new wedding pics

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have mesmerised fans and friends as the happy couple shared amazing photos from their fairytale nuptials.



Taking to their Instagram accounts, the newlyweds uploaded a slew of images from their big day, which was captured by British Vogue photographer German Larkin and will feature in the fashion bible.

The newlywed couple also revealed their new name after marriage in an amazing post: " Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham"

The star-studded event, which was graced by Eva Longoria and Serena Williams, took place at Nicola's billionaire father Nelson's $103m (£79m) compound in Palm Beach on Saturday.



David Beckham and Victoria Beckham stole the limelight for their wedding finery at Brooklyn and Nicola's nuptials as British Vogue shared a captivating photo of the proud parents on Brooklyn's big day.





