Brooklyn Beckham's plan to have kids with wife Nicola Peltz revealed

David Beckham and Victoria's newlywed son Brooklyn Beckham is dreaming of cooking up some children with his sweet wife Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn, who tied the knot with actress Nicola Peltz on Saturday at her family’s beachside estate in Miami, wants to make it big as a chef before having kids with his new wife.



Brooklyn has revealed he now wants to make it big as a chef during an episode with American YouTuber David Dobrik.



He tells the camera: “I’m not much of a baker. It always comes across as so much fun, like you can do it with your kids."



“That’s why I want to learn to become a great baker before I have kids.”



The 23-year-old, who has fulfilled his first dream of marrying Nicola after few years of dating, recently launched his own Cookin’ With Brooklyn shows on social media.



His cooking videos have featured him creating dishes for his new wife Nicola – and he's confessed that she is a picky eater.

But the son of footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham has been slammed for butchering an £800 wheel of cheese to make a single pasta dish for his sweetheart, who kissed him in response.

Nicola Pelts and Brooklyn got married this weekend on the sprawling Florida estate of her billionaire dad Nelson. The festivities began on Friday with a rehearsal dinner featuring celeb guests including Gordon Ramsay, Eva Longoria and Serena Williams.

