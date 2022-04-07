Bruce Willis is all smiles to stroll with wife Emma Heming Willis

Bruce Willis went for a calming walk with his wife, Emma Heming Willis on Wednesday as he enjoyed his first outing since announcing he was ' stepping away' from showbusiness' after he was 'diagnosed with aphasia'.



In a clip posted by his wife Emma, 43, to the tune of the Rolling Stones Honky Tonk Women, the actor, 67, was seen walking through a wooded area on a clear spring day.



Emma also shared a slew of photos from the outdoors outing in which she and her husband sat on a log, with the caption, 'Mom & dad in their favorite habitat.'

The Die Hard actor wore an orange vest over a button-up dark green top with gray jeans and boots, and he was seen smiling at his wife, who was clad in a dark jacket over a purple top with blue jeans and brown boots.

Emma captioned the image 'Mom and Dad' with the photo taken by their daughter Mabel Ray, 10, who was also seen in the clip.

Willis' family, including his wife Emma, ex-wife Demi Moore, 59, and five daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, Tallulah, 28, Mabel Ray and Evelyn, seven, updated the fans via Instagram last week announcing Bruce's diagnosis.

They said that the Hollywood icon 'has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

'As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.’



