Prince Harry ‘actively trying’ to make amends with royal family

Prince Harry is said to be ‘actively trying’ to reconcile with his family back in the UK, according to a celeb astrologer who has been analysing the Duke of Sussex.

According to Emile Adame, who made the comments on an episode of the ToDiForDaily podcast, Prince Harry “wants to reconnect” with his family and has been having conversations about the same with wife Meghan Markle.

Adame stated: “I feel that he's actively trying right now. Whether or not it will be well received, whether or not it will amount to anything in the future... I can't really see that at this moment.”

The astrologer then detailed how the Duke of Sussex has been having marital issues because of this issue, as his wife Meghan believes she ‘doesn’t belong with his family’, making the conversation sensitive.

“The conversations are part of their issue that they're having personally together,” Adame claimed.

She added: “Of course, he loves his wife and his kids and his heart is with them too. But he is having some regret right now with the way that things were handled.”

Prince Harry and Meghan moved away from the UK and their royal duties in 2020, with Harry only returning home twice since and Meghan, never.