Jada Pinkett Smith ex-lover to share marriage troubles with Will Smith in new book

Jada Pinkett Smith past is opening wide as her ex-lover is ready to pen her extra material relationship in new book.

During a troublesome time in her marriage with Will, Jada, 50, turned to R&B singer August Alsina, 29 for many years.

In 2020, the mother-of-two admitted that she was involved with the singer. August now, is trying to cash-in his romance with Jada as he as reportedly signed a tell-all book about his life.

"August is getting ready to sign a big money book deal which will detail his romantic liaisons with Jada," a source claims to The Sun.

"He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied."

The source adds: "August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also speak about how he spent time living in homes owned by Will when he was away filming."

"There are several publishers bidding for the books and August is lining up the best deal. He knows there are a lot of people fascinated by his story and is happy to tell it," adds the source.

Will Smith in 2021 admitted that he and Jada have an 'open marriage'. In 2020, Jada also brought Will to Red Table Talk, where they openly discussed her romance with August.

Jada, who often calls bond with August an 'entaglement' confessed in front of Will: "It was a relationship, absolutely."

"I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship I definitely realized that you can't find happiness outside yourself," she said at that time.