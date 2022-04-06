Kim Kardashian admits Pete Davidson romance gives her 'peace'

Kim Kardashian knows her relationship with Pete Davidson is going somewhere special.

Speaking to Robin Robers on Tuesday, Kim's mother Kris Jenner heaped praises on the Saturday Night Live star, branding him 'great' towards her daughter.

"Pete's great, Pete's great," Jenner says. "He's a really nice guy."

Younger sister Khloé Kardashian adds, "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."

When Roberts asks "How serious is it?" Kim admits that she feel finally 'at peace' after a very long time.

"I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them," Kardashian tells Roberts. "Obviously, I want to take my time, but I'm very happy and very content. And, it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."

Kim and Pete were first spotted together in October. The couple only confirmed their relationship in February 2022 with a series of PDA-filled Instagram photos