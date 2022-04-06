Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad’s party photos from Goa leaked: See here

Hrithik Roshan has been garnering attention from paparazzi because of his link with Saba Azad.



In recent events, the duo was seen holding hands at Mumbai Airport, and seemingly made their relationship official on Tuesday.

Interestingly, hours later Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan turned heads around as she also walked hand-in-hand with her rumoured boyfriend Arsalan Goni at Mumbai Airport.

Hrithik can be seen holding hand of her girlfriend Saba Azad

Reportedly, all four flew in from Goa, where Sussanne threw a grand bash at the launch of her new restaurant Vedro.

Bollywood actress Pooja Bedi and Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali shared stunning photos from Sussanne's Goa bash on their Instagram.

The War actor was spotted with his girlfriend Saba who were seen enjoying each other’s company.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star rocked in his casual black t-shirt while sporting a full-grown beard.

Saba, on the other hand dazzled in a pink low-neckline outfit.

It is pertinent to mention that this is first time Hrithik and his girlfriend were pictured partying with the actor’s ex-wife and boyfriend Arsalan.

Other noted guests who attended the launch event included Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, Bollywood actor Zayed Khan, Maneck Contractor and Anushka Ranjan among others.





Hrithik and Saba are new lovebirds in tinsel town. They have been dropping in sweet comments on each other’s social media posts for quite some time.

On the work front, Hrithik is all geared up for his movies Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan and Fighter with Deepika Padukone.