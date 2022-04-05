'Madonna has had bunch of surgeries': claims plastic surgeon post TikTok video

Madonna's drastically changed face features are due to 'bunch of Botox' treatments the Queen of Pop has undergone, claimed a physician after the singer's recent TikTok video.
Netizens took over the since-deleted video to ask "what has she done to herself?"
A plastic surgeon based in New York told OK! that there are 'lots of issues' on the Material Girl singer's face in the video.
"Starting from the top, she's had a bunch of Botox so her forehead doesn't move at all," the physician told the outlet.
"Her upper eyelids are also significantly dropped, what we call ptosis, and should be fixed," he continued.
"The cheeks are way too filled with filler and she might have had too much buccal fat pad reduction to narrow her face too. The Lips are also out of proportion and too big for her," the outlet quoted the surgeon.
The Swept Away star was known for her sharp features in the 1980s however her face has changed throughout her decades-long career.
