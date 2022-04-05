David Beckham, Victoria Beckham aboard £5m yacht in Florida

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham enjoyed precious time with their family on a pricey superyacht as they enjoyed Florida's heat.
The pictures shared by The Sun, show the former footballer getting cosy with wifey on a 93.5ft vessel, named Seven, on Monday.
The lovebirds were also joined by their 19-year-old son Romeo, 17-year-old Cruz and 10-year-old Harper.
David reportedly took part in designing the yacht. "(he) had a look around some yachts in the summer, and decided to treat himself," a source told the outlet.
“He helped design the boat himself, and has been incredibly hands-on with everything," the source continued.
“It’s not an oligarch-stylee super-yacht, but it’s still pretty plush by anyone’s standards."
This came just before the Beckham's firstborn Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz at the Peltz family's £76million ocean-front mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.
The couple is expected to sell the £8.3million mansion in Beverley Hills to move to Miami.
