Avril Lavigne had ‘given up on love’ before meeting Mod Sun: ‘It’s complicated’

Avril Lavigne reportedly started having second thoughts about love before Mod Sun entered the picture.

She made her admission on the 2022 Grammys red carpet while talking with Laverne Cox.

There she admitted, "That's how I was feeling when I started making this album. I was, like, over it. I was like, 'I need a break from relationships, I'm gonna check out.'”

But “That didn't last very long,” Lavigne admitted with a chuckle, because “a couple days then I got myself a boyfriend."

"I was like, 'I need my independence back, I need a hot minute.' And then, like, two days later I fell in love. That's how it goes for me."

"It's, for me, worth taking that chance and opening up and being vulnerable because I don't want to miss out on a good time," she also added.

Plus, "It has it's ups and downs but at the same time that's kind of fun, I guess."