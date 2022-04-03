Kendall Jenner flaunts her toned legs in shorts as she boards Kylie's jet with Hailey Bieber

Supermodel Kendall Jenner stunned onlookers as she showed off her endless legs in white shorts and long boots before boarding her younger sister Kylie Jenner's private jet with best pal Hailey Bieber on Saturday.

The world's one of the highest paid models went wheels up in Los Angeles after borrowing her sister's private jet for a flight with her gal pal Hailey Bieber on Saturday.



The 26-year-old model was seen climbing aboard the pink-painted airplane after arriving on the tarmac in a black SUV.

Kylie's beautiful sister looked smashing as she wore a pair of white knee-high boots and matching white shorts that showcased her long legs.



]Kendall Jenner's best friend Hailey Bieber, who is wife of Canadian singer Justin Bieber and the niece of Alec Baldwin, was spotted heading to the plane as well. She also had on white graphic shirt and a comfy-looking brown cardigan. She wore her hair in a high pony tail and carried a large yellow travel bag over her shoulder.