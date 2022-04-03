Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor wedding date confirmed

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the now in an intimate ceremony this month, Indian media has reported.



According to the India Today, the much-awaited wedding of Alia and Ranbir will finally happen in mid-April.

The report, citing a source, further claims that the lovebirds will tie the knot in a private wedding ceremony with close friends and family in attendance.

Alia and Ranbir’s wedding will take place in Mumbai, as per the sources.

Earlier, there were reports the couple would get married in Udaipur, Rajastha.

On the work front, Alia and her husband-to-be will next be seen in Brahmastra together. The film is scheduled for release on September 9, 2022.



