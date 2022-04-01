Queen Elizabeth ‘fought tears’ at beloved Prince Philip’s memorial, say expert

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly spotted getting teary-eyed as she listened to one particularly emotional song at her beloved late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29, reported Express UK.



According to True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen, the Queen was moved to tears at a very special moment at the service.

Talking on Royally US this week, Bullen shared: “For me, probably, one of the most emotional moments was when they were singing 'Guide me o thou great redeemer’. I think that's when the Queen's eyes really seemed to well.”

Reports suggest that the hymn was specially picked out by the Duke of Edinburgh himself, who wanted it played at his funeral. While that plan didn’t come to fruition, the hymn was played at his memorial.

Bullen went on to add: “If you were at a memorial for your husband, father, grandfather, you're going to possibly shed a tear.”