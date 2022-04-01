Ganesh Acharya indicted on harassment charges: Report

Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya has been accused of sexual harassment, stalking and voyeurism charges in a case filed by a co-dancer in 2020; however, in recent developments, Mumbai Police has filed a charge sheet against Acharya on Thursday.



According to a recent report in Hindustan Times, a police officer mentioned that the charge sheet is filed in a magistrate court and the case is under Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai.

Reportedly, Acharya, who choreographed for Bodyguard and Singham, has been charged alongside his assistant under sections 354-a (sexual harassment), 354-c (voyeurism), 354-d (stalking), 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The choreographer declined to comment, the media reported.

Nevertheless, his lawyer Ravi Suryavanshi pointed out, “I don’t have the charge sheet so I cannot say anything, but all the sections in the FIR were bailable.”

The woman in her complaint divulged details that Acharya had sexually harassed her, passed lecherous comments and even offered her to have physical relations with him to make it big in the entertainment industry.