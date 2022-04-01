PM Imran Khan’s security heightened after assassination plot reported: Fawad Chaudhry

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Instagram/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Friday revealed that security agencies of Pakistan have reported a plot to "assassinate” Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Taking to his Twitter handle, the minister wrote: “After these reports, the government has decided to increase the security of the prime minister."

Earlier this week, a former federal minister and PTI leader Faisal Vawda had made similar claims, stating a "plot is being hatched to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan" as the political tensions rise in the country.

Read more: Threatening letter came from US, says PM Imran Khan

His claim came as the PTI's key ally in the centre, MQM-P, decided to switch sides and become a part of the Opposition to support its no-confidence motion against the premier.

In conversation with a private television channel, ex-senator Vawda claimed that the premier's life is in danger and a plan was being made to take his life.

"We have told him repeatedly to use a bulletproof glass while addressing rallies [...] in response, the premier had stated that when he will die when his time comes," Vawda said.

Read more: No truth to allegations, says White House

In response to a question, the former federal minister said the plot was linked to the "secretive" memo that the government had received. "There isn't just one letter, there are several letters," he had claimed.

