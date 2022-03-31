Ari Fletcher calls out baby daddy G-Herbo for son’s scar

Ariana (Ari) Fletcher on Thursday took the internet by storm after she blasted her ex-flame G-Herbo

Social media personality Ariana (Ari) Fletcher on Thursday took the internet by storm after she blasted her ex-flame G-Herbo and his new girlfriend Taina Williams for sending her son home with a scar.

Taking to Instagram to share a lengthy tirade against her former beau, Ari claimed that her son Yoshon, whom she shares with Herbo, returned home “with a scar on him” that Taina allegedly gave him.

She also claimed that her son had told her about Taina being “mean to him” and that he “doesn’t like her”.

In her social media post, Ari wrote: “How about to tell the truth for ONCE? Tell them how my son came home with a scar on him and saying what Taina did to him while you weren’t home…”

She went on to rant: “… And even tho he told you out his own mouth what she did and he was crying and she didn’t help him and she’s mean to him and he don’t like her and the shit happened while you weren’t home.”

Ari then stated that she gave Herbo a “whole week to handle it as a father” but that he and Taina “never called” her to talk about the situation.

“I called back to talk to her and tell her she can’t be around my baby and I was very respectful and you sat up and said in front of her that my baby was lying. You said how you gone see your son if he can’t be around her… LOL WHAT?!!?!” the rant continued.

Since then, G-Herbo himself has shared a video with their son Yoshon, and is yet to comment on the allegations levelled against him and his ladylove Taina by Ari.