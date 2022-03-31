South Korean stars Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot, see wedding pics here

K-drama popular stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have officially tied the knot on Thursday, their agencies confirmed in a statement. The couple’s first wedding pictures from their private ceremony have taken the internet by storm.

On March 31, the Crash Landing On You co-stars’ agencies VAST Entertainment and MSTeam released a statement, “Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead.”

In the shared pictures, Son Ye and Hyun can be seen posing in stunning wedding attires in front of a beautiful floral wall.

The agencies continued, “We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received.”

Fans showered the post with love and best wishes for the newly wedded couple.

Hyun, 39, and Son Ye, 40, have worked together in the film The Negotiation and the 2019 hit drama Crash Landing on You. They confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage in February of this year.